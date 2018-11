Number-six Oklahoma came up with a pair of defensive scores in a wild 59-to-56 win over 12th-ranked WVU to secure a spot in next week’s Big-12 Championship game. WVU quarter back Will Grier threw for 539-yards and four touchdowns, but he lost two fumbles that became defensive scores for the Sooners. Next week it will be a rematch of Oklahoma and Texas for the conference title.