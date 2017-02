A high school English teacher at Fairmont High School is the 2017 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Toni Poling was selected as this year’s winner, and will receive the use of a 2017 Toyota Prius for one year, and five-thousand dollars. Poling says it is the greatest honor she has received in her eleven years in the classroom. She said when her students found out about the news, they wanted to have a party.