Supreme Court Donates Expensive Dinnerware

The West Virginia Supreme Court made an announcement Friday about some of its previous spending concerning dinnerware purchased by the justices for thousands of dollars. Eyewitness News has been doing many investigative reports into Supreme Court spending, and that includes a Homer Laughlin 12-piece dinnerware set that cost $3,870. On Friday, administrative director Gary Johnson sent out a news release, saying the court has donated the dinnerware to the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.