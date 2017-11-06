State Releases 2018 Wildflower Calendars

West Virginia has produced a new free calendar for the coming year featuring wildflowers along the state’s roads and highways. The 2018 Roadsides in Bloom Calendar iavailable and has 12 pictures of Mountain State flowers growing naturally or in wildflower beds planted by the Division of Highways. The pictures were chosen from entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.

Calendars can be ordered online at http://www.dep.wv.gov/dlr/oer/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, by calling 1-800-322-5530 or emailing dep.aah@wv.gov.