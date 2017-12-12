State Lawmakers Review Sexual Conduct Policies
The West Virginia Legislature took some time during interim meetings to review the House of Delegates and Senate sexual harassment policies. Policies in both chambers make it clear that sexual harassment in any form won’t be tolerated, and say the person who brings the complaint won’t have to deal with retaliation. There are several avenues to file complaints and the legislature wants to be transparent about that, as politicians and others in the public eye continue to face consequences for inappropriate conduct.