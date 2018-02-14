State House Approves Raises for Teachers, State Police

The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a pay raise bill Tuesday for teachers, school service personnel and State Police. The bill passed by a vote of 98 to 1. It now goes to the Senate for consideration. Under the bill, teachers, school service personnel and State Police would get a 2 percent raise this year. Teachers would get additional 1 percent raises over the next three years. State Police and school personnel would also get a 1 percent raise next year.