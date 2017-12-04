State Creates Survey to Help Solve Opioid Epidemic

The state wants your thoughts on solving the drug epidemic. West Virginia is developing an opioid response plan, and they want your help and ideas. Suggestions in the draft plan range from better parenting to job training to cracking down on distributors. State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta wants as many opinions as possible as the state continues to craft a response to the drug crisis. The plan is expected to head to the governor in January. The West Virginia Opioid Response Survey is on surveymonkey right now.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VMNV23R