A new development is in the works in St. Albans that could enhance the Coal River area. The city council in St. Albans talked about the proposal this week that includes a stage, a boat docking area, walking trails, and a beach front. The goal is to upgrade the entrance to St. Albans from the bridge. The project is still in the initial planning stages, and funding will be the next step. Grants are a possibility, and the city is looking into those now.