St. Albans doesn’t want just bars on Olde Main, and the city council made a move this week toward that goal. Under the new ordinance, any new business that plans to serve alcohol on Olde Main will be required to earn 70 percent of their revenue through food sales and no more than 30 percent of their revenue through alcohol sales, according to the Gazette-Mail. The hope is this will open up opportunity for more businesses to set up shop on Olde Main.