Sports Betting is Off to a Good Start in New Jersey

A New Jersey racetrack says business is up during the first week that sports betting has been legal. Although revenue figures won’t be released for a few weeks yet, Monmouth Park racetrack and Atlantic City’s Borgata casino say they’re happy with the extra business sports betting has generated in its first few days. Last month, New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting, including wagers on individual games. West Virginia could be next.