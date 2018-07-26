Shots fired on West Side

Two men are in custody after shots were fired on Charleston’s West Side. Twenty-one-year-old Nhut Le, and 24-year-old Shawn Le were arrested in the Glenwood Avenue area. Police responded to reports of a man driving around in an SUV firing a weapon. Police found Nhut Le hold up in a home on Grant Avenue with two guns and meth. He’d gotten into an argument with an unknown man and exchanged gunfire. Officer’s located Shawn Le, Nuht Le’s cousin, and took him into custody for an active burglary warrant.