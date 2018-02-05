Shooting Investigation in Eskdale Welcomes Tips

Kanawha County Deputies have been investigating a shooting that happened Friday that left one man dead. It happened at a home on Cabin Creek Road in Eskdale, and the man was dead when deputies arrived, and 27-year old Gary Murphy has been arrested. Detectives found 13 shell casings and a handgun, and they’ve investigating the nature of the relationship between Murphy and 37-year old Joey Rose, who died. Sgt. B-D Humphreys said it was an ongoing disagreement. If you have tips, you can submit them at www.kanawhasheriff.us.