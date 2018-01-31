Second Arrest Made After Sunday Shooting

Officers have made that second arrest after a Sunday morning shooting in Charleston. Police arrested 24-year old Richard David Dangott II Sunday afternoon and charged him with kidnapping, malicious wounding and first-degree robbery, and they had been looking for 31-year old Sarah Taylor. Charleson police made that arrest and charged Taylor with malicious wounding and first degree robbery. 32-year old Billy Fields was shot in the face and shoulder near Walnut Street and Red Oak Street.