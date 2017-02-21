Search for New Superintendent

The search is on for a new superintendent of public schools in West Virginia. The job was formally posted late last week and will stay active until March 10th as the board looks to replace Dr. Michael Martirano. Martirano is stepping down in June after holding the position since 2014 in order to move closer to his family in another state. The public school system is made up of 55 county school districts, serves more than 273-thousand students and has an operating budget of almost two-and-a-half-billion-dollars.