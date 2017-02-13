The West Virginia National Guard says a scheduled appearance by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a southern West Virginia armory was canceled due to U.S. Defense Department policy. The Guard says in a news release that Defense Department policy prohibits the use of military facilities for political and election events, including town hall meetings. The West Virginia State Armory Board has a similar policy. The statement says today’s event at the Welch armory was pulled after details were shared with the state adjutant general’s office on Friday.