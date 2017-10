THE SAN ANTONIO AREA HAS A NEW AREA CODE. THE 7-2-6 AREA CODE WENT INTO EFFECT MONDAY. THE PUBLIC UTILTY COMMISSION EMPHASIZES THAT NOTHING ABOUT YOUR EXISTING NUMBER WILL CHANGE. THE AREA CODE WILL BE ASSIGNED TO NEW CELL PHONES AND LAND LINES, BUT EXISITING 2-1-0 NUMBERS WILL NOT CHANGE.