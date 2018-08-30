RISE Program Makes Some Progress

More homes are being finished out as part of the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program. Twenty one homes have passed final inspections, and there are more than four hundred outstanding cases that are considered active projects. Most of the remaining homes will need total reconstruction. West Virginia National Guard, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer took over the program earlier this year to jump start it and make sure flood victims get connected to the resources they need. The RISE program helps rebuild homes destroyed in the June 2016 floods.