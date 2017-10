RICHWOOD MAYOR BOB BABER IS SUING HIS CITY COUNCIL FOR PUTTING HIM ON PAID ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AND PREVENITNG HIM FROM DOING HIS JOB WHILE HE’S UNDER INVESTIGATION. THE CITY COUNCIL ASKED BABER TO RESIGN BECAUSE OF UNDOCUMENTED PURCHASES ON HIS GOVERNMENT CREDIT CARD. BABER REFUSED, AND THE COUNCIL VOTED TO REMOVE HIM. BABER’S LAWSUIT CLAIMS THE COUNCIL DIDN’T HAVE THE AUTORITY TO REMOVE HIM.