Revenue is up from tax collections

West Virginia tax authorities say February collections were 8.1 percent higher than the same month last year and $8 million above their budget estimate. For the first eight months of the fiscal year, general fund taxes total $2.6 billion or about $17.5 million lower than projections. Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy says the state is experiencing a 4.7 percent growth rate, compared with an average of 1.3 percent last year. For February, personal income taxes and severance taxes on coal, oil and natural gas accounted for the biggest increases.