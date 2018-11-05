Redevelopment Impacts Elk City Area

Redevelopment is giving a boost to the Elk City area on Charleston’s West Side. Empty storefronts have been abundant over the past few years, but now new businesses are starting to pop up. Eyewitness News reported several businesses like burger and coffee shops have moved in over the past year and more are coming, like an ice cream shop and a distillery. Developers said doctors office, performing arts theater and book store are all in the works. Charleston Main Street will host an event on Thursday about a new public lighting initiative for the West Side which will start in Elk City.