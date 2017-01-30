Raleigh School Board Member Gives up Salary in the Face of Budget Cuts

Raleigh County Schools Board of Education President Cindy Jafary says she is committed to reducing position cuts for teacher and service personnel and will give up her $9,000 board member salary as long as budget problems continue. Jafary urged the board office to reconsider the recommended cuts of nearly a hundred positions. Jafary also promised to resign her position if she is not successful in minimizing the proposed layoffs. The board office proposed the layoffs earlier this month to address an $8.9 million budget deficit after a decline in county, state and federal funding. Some of the 94 proposed cuts won’t affect employees because they’ve already been eliminated or will not be filled once an employee retires.