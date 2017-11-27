Races Offered Through the Winter Months to Stay Active

The 11th Annual Charleston Parks and Recreation Winter Series returns this season to keep you active during the cold months. The city says three races will be offered for runners and walkers with distances getting progressively longer for each event. Races kick off Dec. 10 with a 5K run and 3K walk. The final two events are an 8K run and 4K walk on Jan. 14, 2018, and a 10K run and 5K walk on Feb. 11, 2018. The course starts at the University of Charleston campus behind the UC Pharmacy School and follows flat, easy terrain down Kanawha Avenue and back to the starting point. Registration is available online at TriStateRacer.com.