Pulliam to Undergo Medical Evaluation Before Trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a 15 year old in Charleston has been found to be incompetent in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Eyewitness News reports William Pulliam is at William R. Sharpe Hospital for an evaluation. Pulliam confessed to shooting James Means on Nov. 21, 2016 after an argument near Nancy Street and Washington Street East. Pulliam claimed Means had a gun, but detectives said the teen didn’t have one in his hand when he was shot. Pulliam told police he felt threatened.