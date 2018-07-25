PSC wants to know what utilities are doing with tax savings

The Public Service Commission is holding hearings on utilities plans for the money they’ll save as the result of the 2107 tax reform act passed by congress. The PSC wants to know why the utilities are asking for a rate increase after the tax cut. In May Appalachian Power asked for a rate increase of over eleven-percent. An power company official testified that the company’s plan for the 235-million-dollars in savings will be aimed at eliminating as many potential rate increases in the future as possible.