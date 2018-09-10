PSC to Hold Hearings on Water Rate Increase

The Public Service Commission is holding public comment hearings on the pending West Virginia American Water Company rate case. The public hearings start October 2 in Bluefield, and include stops in Fayettville October 4th at the County Courthouse, Charleston at 6:30pm October 16th at the PSC headquarters, and in Huntington October 22 at the Cabell County Courthouse. An evidentiary hearing will follow October 30 through November 2 at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston.