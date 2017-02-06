Protest in Charleston

More than 1,000 people attended a peaceful demonstration in Charleston to protest President Donald Trump’s now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration. Passing cars honked and demonstrators waved Sunday along a street outside the state Capitol. Demonstrators carried signs that read “Love not hate built this nation” and chanted “This is what democracy looks like” and “U.S.A., love not hate.” West Virginia Citizen Action Group development director Alexandro Gallo says the demonstration showed residents willing to come together to uplift one another.