President Trump to Attend Greenbrier Retreat

West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins confirmed President Donald Trump will be at the Republican Congressional Retreat. The retreat takes place Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at The Greenbrier. WCHS TV says the White House has not released details regarding Trump’s visit. This will be Trump’s third visit to West Virginia as president. He previously appeared for the 2017 Boy Scout Jamboree and a rally in Huntington where Governor Jim Justice announced his switch to the republican party.