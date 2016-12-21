Portable Classrooms are Delayed

The portable classrooms at Elkview Middle School & Bridge Elementary in Clendenin may take longer to install than anticipated. School leaders had hoped to have them up and in use in January, but now it’s looking like March or early April. WCHS TV reports the school district is waiting on confirmation from FEMA on the 27th of December, and then they have a 60-day, up to 60 days to get those portables up. The State reached its damage threshold, so FEMA may also pay up to 90-percent of the cost, with the State picking up the rest.