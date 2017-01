– A former business owner in northern West Virginia has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars through what prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says 65-year-old Donna S. Brown of Clarington, Ohio, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Wheeling for her guilty plea to wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say Brown used money from new investors to pay existing ones.