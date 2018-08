A Charleston police officer is accused of leaving his two young children inside a hot car. Thirty-two-year-old David Goffreda is charged with two counts of child neglect after his 2-year-old and 5-year-old boys were found sweating profusely, strapped in their car seats in a Kroger parking lot in Cross Lanes. An ambulance crew treated the boys at the scene. Goffreda is on paid administrative leave.