South Point police say they parked a police cruiser on top of a motorcycle to prevent a suspect from fleeing. Police tried to stop a suspect in a drug deal on U.S. 52 when he failed to stop and led them on a pursuit on his motorcycle. The suspect tried to ditch the bike twice, and took off on foot. That’s when police parked a cruiser on top of the motorcycle to prevent the suspect from fleeing again. He was taken into custody.