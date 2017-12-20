Police Ask for Tips After a Man and His Dog Are Shot

Natural Resources Police in Clay County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and wounded a man and his dog. The 61-year-old man was walking his 10-year-old border collie through the woods on his property in Bickmore Nov. 12 when they were shot, according to a post on West Virginia Natural Resources Police’s Facebook page. Both were injured, and the shooter took off on foot. If you have tips, contact Natural Resources Police as they continue to investigate.