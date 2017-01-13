Plan for Park

A strategic plan is being released for Rock Creek Development Park. The project was first introduced by Governor Tomblin and would transform the former Hobet surface mine site in Boone and Lincoln counties to a business development. A consultant group joined Governor Tomblin and a member of Jim Justice’s staff yesterday to present a strategic plan and marketing analysis. Officials say it outlines a targeted approach to ensure the state is taking full advantage of the opportunities at Rock Creek Development Park.

