Pence Speaks in WV

Vice President Mike Pence touched on Texas and taxes in his address to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit. The Register-Herald reports that Pence spoke for about 20 minutes Wednesday at the event at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. The vice president talked about recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and asked attendees to pray for people caught in the devastating flooding. Pence also asked attendees to push their lawmakers to support President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul plan. He said that cutting taxes is vital to restoring jobs and “we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do just that.”