PEIA Task Force Recommends Accepting Initial Insurance Funding

The full PEIA task force approved a recommendation Monday to accept the 100-million-dollar offered by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to shore up PEIA for the next few years. WCHS TV reported those recommendations included adjusting Plan A and Plan B benefits, prompting discussions about border counties, and how much members would have to pay. The recommendations will now be passed on to the legislature for consideration. The PEIA task force plans to meet again on January 8th.