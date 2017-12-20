Parking Meter Changes are Coming
The ability to pay for parking meters with a smart phone is coming to Charleston in January. The Charleston City Council passed a resolution this week that allows Park Mobile LLC to create mobile parking permit services. Those with the ParkMobile smartphone app will be able to pay that way, and the option to pay with quarters will still be available. They’ll start with about 800 parking meters between Pennsylvania Avenue and Morris Street. Future plans include installing all new smart parking meters downtown.