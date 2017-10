THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE WANTS TO TRIPLE THE ENTRANCE FEE TO MOUNT RAINIER AND OTHER NATIONAL PARKS. THE PARK SERVICE IS PROPOSING INCRESING ENTRANCE FEES FROM 25-DOLLARS PER VEHICLE TO 70-DOLLARS. THE FEE HIKE WOULD BE IN EFFECT DURING EACH PARK’S PEAK SEASON, WHICH FOR MOUNT RAINIERS IS JUNE THROUGH OCTOBER.