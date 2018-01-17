Painting Entries Accepted Now for Wildlife Calendar

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking paintings for its 2019 wildlife calendar. The paintings can show game and fish species along with other wildlife, like small mammals, bats, frogs, salamanders, snakes, songbirds, and turtles. Artists can submit more than one entry, and the deadline is February 19th. A $200 prize will be awarded for each chosen painting, and the artist whose work is picked for the cover will get an additional $500.

Elizabeth.N.Akins@wv.gov.