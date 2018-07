Health officials are keeping a close eye on the drug epidemic, and there is some good news from Cabell County. EMS records show Cabell County’s overdose totals fell by 41 percent in the first six months of 2018 compared with the same period a year ago. The Herald-Dispatch reports the use of naloxone — the drug first responders use to reverse an opioid-induced overdose — decreased by 49 percent compared to the first half of 2017.