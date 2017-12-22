Opioid Deaths Surge

U.S. deaths from drug overdoses skyrocketed 21 percent last year, and for the second straight year dragged down how long Americans are expected to live. The government figures released Thursday put drug deaths at 63,600, up from about 52,000 in 2015. For the first time, the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug, surpassing prescription pain pills and heroin. The highest drug death rates were in ages 25 to 54, and West Virginia led the nation overall with 52 deaths per 100,000.