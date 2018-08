A police officer is recovering from injuries he received in a drug raid. Parkersburg police arrested two people after drugs and paraphernalia were found in a home on Staunton Avenue. Officers used a flash grenade when they entered the home, and it bounced off an object and landed on the officer’s foot when it detonated. The officer was flown to a hospital in Pennsylvania for treatment. 40-year-old Juan McMutary and 26-year-old Akietta Parker are facing drug charges.