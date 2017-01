A recent poll conducted here in the state shows that most would be in favor of a new and improved Affordable Care Act. Of the eleven-hundred people who were asked by Public Policy Polling, six in ten said Congress should keep the good parts of Obamacare and fix the bad parts. Nearly 80 percent of those asked thought it would be a bad idea to scrap the Affordable Care Act if there’s a not a better plan in the waiting in the wings.