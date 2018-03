An Oak Hill woman is charged with child neglect. Police found Charliegh Snodgrass unconscious in a home in the Shilo Mobile Home Court, and a man dead of an apparent overdose. Her four-year-old daughter and her 13-year-old niece were in the home. The teenager was released to a family member. The 4-year-old is in child protective custody. Snodgrass is in the Southern regional Jail