New House Speaker is Chosen

The West Virginia House of Delegates elected a new speaker Wednesday to replace state Supreme Court candidate Tim Armstead. Delegates elected Republican Roger Hanshaw of Clay County, who is vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Democrats nominated Tim Miley, who served as speaker until Republicans won the majority in the 2014 elections. Hanshaw received 62 votes and Miley received 34. Hanshaw was elected to the House in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. Armstead resigned last week and was appointed to fill an interim Supreme Court court opening.