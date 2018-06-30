National Council on the Arts praises WV
The National Council on the Arts praised West Virginia for the artistic displays the state offers residents and visitors. The council held one of its annual meetings Friday in Charleston. It was the first time in 27 years a meeting was held outside of Washington D.C. The Council advises the National Endowment for the Arts, which allocates 40-percent of its grant-making budget to state art agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.