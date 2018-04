Mylan Pharmaceuticals has laid off 15 percent of its workforce at a facility in West Virginiga. The company released a statement Friday saying the “right-sizing” is consistent with discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to continue operations. Mylan spokeswoman Christine Waller tells The Dominion Post that around 500 positions have been cut, leaving the West Virginia workforce at around 3,000. The layoffs are effective immediately.