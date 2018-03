An Oak Hill mother is facing child neglect charges after her two kids were found wandering in the middle of the road. Police say a passerby saw the 3-year-old and 4-year-old in the middle of Oyler Avenue. They were barefoot and not dressed for the weather. The children’s mother, 35-year-old, Kendra McCutcheon was arrested and charged with child neglect. The kids are in protective custody.