Six more food service workers have been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. The cases were confirmed at the McDonald’s on Patrick Street in Charleston, Pizza Hut in St. Albans, Paul’s Poplar Park Drive Inn in Scott Depot, Sakura in Cross Lanes, Sam’s Club in South Charleston, and at Cracker Barrel in Barboursville. Health officials say the risk to patrons is low, and no unsafe food handling practices were discovered at any of the restaurants.