Montgomery Works to Diversify its Economy

A new report in Montgomery recommends ways for the area to diversify its economy in the midst of the coal decline. The reports lists things like new community events and historical exhibits to more outdoor recreation opportunities and partnerships with health care organizations. One spedific suggestion is partnering with the Kanawha Valley Historical Society to build a satellite museum location and designing a 1-mile exercise trail across from the town along the river, according to the Gazette-Mail. Developing the former WVU Tech campus into something new is another goal.