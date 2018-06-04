Methanol Plant to Open in 2019

The planned methanol production facility in Institute will likely start production in late 2019, according to its CEO, after initially aiming for a mid-2018 start. The Liberty One plant at the Dow Chemical Facility, and the Gazette-Mail reports the reason for the delay is that the company needs to order a new compressor for the plant. That type of equipment has a lead time of a little over a year. All of the other construction will remain on schedule. The plant is expected to add 50 jobs and produce 200,000 metric tons of methanol annually.